Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romney: Trump claim of stolen election 'recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions'

Upworthy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Friday pushed back against President Trump's baseless claim that the election is being stolen, warning that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner 00:50

 Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'. Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop," and that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republicans Stand Behind Trump [Video]

Republicans Stand Behind Trump

As election results continue to trickle in, President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim there is “fraud” and some Republicans are backing up his statement.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism [Video]

President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism

Skyler Henry reports President Trump has said he's prepared to go to the Supreme Court about the ballot count.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:35Published