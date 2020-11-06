Romney: Trump claim of stolen election 'recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republicans Stand Behind Trump



As election results continue to trickle in, President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim there is “fraud” and some Republicans are backing up his statement. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:56 Published 9 hours ago US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails



Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 20 hours ago President Trump's Claim Of Fraud in Election Draws Skepticism



Skyler Henry reports President Trump has said he's prepared to go to the Supreme Court about the ballot count. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:35 Published 2 days ago