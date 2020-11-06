Romney: Trump claim of stolen election 'recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions'
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
4 hours ago) Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Friday pushed back against President Trump's baseless claim that the election is being stolen, warning that...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
14 minutes ago
Trump Falsely Declares
He Prevailed, as Election Winner.
President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks
at the White House around 2 a.m. ET.
Frankly, we did win this election, President Trump, via 'The New York Times'.
Trump also stated that "we want all voting to stop,"
and that...
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner 00:50
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Republicans Stand Behind Trump
As election results continue to trickle in, President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim there is “fraud” and some Republicans are backing up his statement.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:56 Published 9 hours ago
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 20 hours ago