Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Face Single Trial

Newsy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Face Single TrialWatch VideoThe four ex-cops charged in George Floyd's killing will be tried in a single trial in Minneapolis.

A county judge rejected a defense request for a change of venue and also ruled that all four men will be tried at the same time for charges related to the death of Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin's charges are...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Case: Judge Rules Joint Trial For All 4 Ex-MPD Officers, Change Of Venue Motions Denied For Now

George Floyd Case: Judge Rules Joint Trial For All 4 Ex-MPD Officers, Change Of Venue Motions Denied For Now 02:25

 The four former officers charged in George Floyd’s death will stand trial in Minneapolis. The judge overseeing the case handed down a major set of rulings today, Esme Murphy reports (2:25).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Nov. 5, 2020

