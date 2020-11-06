US Politics: 2020 Elections Outcome

Global  
 

VOA News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Veteran political analysts John Fortier, Director of Governance Studies at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Jim Kessler, Senior Vice President for Policy at Third Way, analyze the preliminary results of the 2020 US elections with host Carol Castiel.
News video: Beyonce endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Beyonce endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 00:39

 Just before election day Beyonce stepped up to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

