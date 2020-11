Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History



Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History. McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official. She took to Twitter to address her.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 3 hours ago

Harris, Mannis make history as first LGBTQ legislators elected to Tennessee House



Until Tuesday night, Tennessee was one of just five states in the country to have never elected an openly LGBTQ person to the state legislature. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago