Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs Cardinals

Tua Tagovailoa is gearing up for his second start with the Miami Dolphins, who will take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Colin Cowherd shares his expectations for Tua, and explains why this may be a tougher game for Tua than his debut start with the Los Angeles Rams.
Colin Cowherd shares his biggest takeaways from Tua Tagovailoa's debut start with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came out with a win against the Los Angeles Rams, but Colin is concerned that what he..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:44Published