US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

Shopkeepers in Delhi react to the ban on firecrackers and said it will cause huge losses. “we have already purchased firecrackers and now they won’t be sold, it is a complete loss for us,” said one of the shopkeeper. Delhi government on Thursday ordered banning of firecrackers in the national capital amid rising pollution, Covid cases & festive season. The state government has also banned the sale of green crackers which were previously allowed by the Supreme Court in 2018. “It is like taking a man from a road and shooting him,” said another shopkeeper in Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to join him for a virtual “Laxmi Puja” this Diwali. Covid-19 cases have been on a rise in Delhi for the past few days. Delhi has been recording over 6,000 daily cases of Covid-19, its highest since the onset of coronavirus. Watch the full video for more details.

