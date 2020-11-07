Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervenePresident Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there.Over the past two days, Trump...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court may not have final say in election

Supreme Court may not have final say in election 02:21

 While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan...

Pa. county begins next phase of ballot counting

 Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com

Scott Morrison comments on close race for US president

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he trusts the US electorial system, saying 'their processes, their institutions are incredibly strong'. Mr Morrison would..
SBS

Trump supporters crowd vote counting sites in Arizona

 Supporters of President Trump continued rallying outside the elections offices in Arizona and Nevada on Friday, determined to wait it out for the final results.
CBS News

Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukes

 As soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
CBS News

Gadkari to give presentation in SC on pollution fight

 In a first, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will make a presentation before the Supreme Court after Diwali on ways to tackle air pollution. He is likely to share..
IndiaTimes

List cases against MPs, MLAs that you’ve stayed: SC to HCs

 Reminding high courts about its consistent rulings that interim stay on trials could not remain in force beyond six months, the Supreme Court has asked HCs to..
IndiaTimes

Could election challenges by Trump and Republicans succeed?

 As counting continues in the United States, Donald Trump has intensified his claims of voter fraud and vowed to challenge the result in the Supreme Court. That's..
WorldNews
‘Sudden ban will cause huge losses’: Delhi shopkeepers react to firecracker ban [Video]

‘Sudden ban will cause huge losses’: Delhi shopkeepers react to firecracker ban

Shopkeepers in Delhi react to the ban on firecrackers and said it will cause huge losses. “we have already purchased firecrackers and now they won’t be sold, it is a complete loss for us,” said one of the shopkeeper. Delhi government on Thursday ordered banning of firecrackers in the national capital amid rising pollution, Covid cases & festive season. The state government has also banned the sale of green crackers which were previously allowed by the Supreme Court in 2018. “It is like taking a man from a road and shooting him,” said another shopkeeper in Delhi. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to join him for a virtual “Laxmi Puja” this Diwali. Covid-19 cases have been on a rise in Delhi for the past few days. Delhi has been recording over 6,000 daily cases of Covid-19, its highest since the onset of coronavirus. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:17Published

