You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden continues to increase leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as counting continues Friday evening



Counting continued Friday in several states where the presidential race has not yet been called, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, where Joe Biden’s lead over Trump continued to grow after.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:31 Published 2 hours ago What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots?



The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:01 Published 2 hours ago Presidential Race Between Trump & Biden Tightens As Votes Continue To Be Counted



With voting ballots still being counted, CBS's Michael George shares the latest details on the possible election results between President Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:27 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources How to watch Joe Biden’s election speech live tonight Joe Biden will reportedly address the nation on Friday evening. Biden will be joined by his vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala...

Upworthy 4 hours ago