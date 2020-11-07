Global  
 

News24.com | Supreme Court denies Republican request to immediately halt Pennsylvania count

News24 Saturday, 7 November 2020
A US Supreme Court justice on Friday denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day -- referring the challenge to the full court for a ruling on Saturday.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat 00:37

 CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. South Carolina is a conservative state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since...

