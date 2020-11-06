Global  
 

Kamala Harris to take stage before Joe Biden in primetime speech Friday

Upworthy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will deliver remarks ahead of presidential candidate Joe Biden Friday night in a primetime speech.
News video: Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle 01:03

 Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can...

