Kamala Harris to take stage before Joe Biden in primetime speech Friday

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can...
Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night
The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..
Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also..