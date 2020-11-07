US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President
Democrat Joe Biden is on the cusp of winning the US presidency after opening up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states.Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in...
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Boost for Biden in fight to win electoral collegeJoe Biden was a handed a strong boost in the fight to win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes as the latest count of military votes and damaged ballots tabulated..
USATODAY.com
Lead in Pennsylvania Puts Biden Closer to Winning ThresholdJoe Biden also pulled ahead in Georgia, and maintained leads in Nevada and Arizona. President Trump and his team weighed legal options, but lawsuits this week..
NYTimes.com
Biden’s Team Steps Up Transition Plans, Mapping Out a White HouseWith Joe Biden leading in several important battleground states, his advisers and allies have moved rapidly to discuss hiring in critical roles, especially those..
NYTimes.com
11/6/20: Red and BlueJoe Biden's lead growing in Pennsylvania and Georgia; World reacts to U.S. Presidential election.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Trump emails Americans demand money to defend the election, but half goes to paying off his debtDonald Trump is swamping voters with emails and texts with urgent demands and even veiled threats to "step up" with money to fight "Democrats' plan to steal the..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervenePresident Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may..
New Zealand Herald
Pa. county begins next phase of ballot countingJoe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukesAs soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
CBS News
Recount likely in Georgia as Biden takes slim lead over TrumpDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in Georgia, but the race there is still extremely close. Mark Strassmann has details.
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Nevada State in the United States
Trump supporters crowd vote counting sites in ArizonaSupporters of President Trump continued rallying outside the elections offices in Arizona and Nevada on Friday, determined to wait it out for the final results.
CBS News
Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the CourtsThe Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
NYTimes.com
Arizona and Nevada race to count final votesAs workers continue counting votes in both Arizona and Nevada, Trump supporters have been staging rallies outside ballot counting facilities, determined to wait..
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Georgia runoff elections will determine control of US Senate: How we got hereGeorgia requires the winner get at least 50% of the vote. And the two Senate races have come up short of that threshold.
USATODAY.com
