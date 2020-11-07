Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be PresidentDemocrat Joe Biden is on the cusp of winning the US presidency after opening up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states.Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud 00:49

 Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Boost for Biden in fight to win electoral college

 Joe Biden was a handed a strong boost in the fight to win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes as the latest count of military votes and damaged ballots tabulated..
USATODAY.com

Lead in Pennsylvania Puts Biden Closer to Winning Threshold

 Joe Biden also pulled ahead in Georgia, and maintained leads in Nevada and Arizona. President Trump and his team weighed legal options, but lawsuits this week..
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Team Steps Up Transition Plans, Mapping Out a White House

 With Joe Biden leading in several important battleground states, his advisers and allies have moved rapidly to discuss hiring in critical roles, especially those..
NYTimes.com

11/6/20: Red and Blue

 Joe Biden's lead growing in Pennsylvania and Georgia; World reacts to U.S. Presidential election.
CBS News

US election: Trump emails Americans demand money to defend the election, but half goes to paying off his debt

 Donald Trump is swamping voters with emails and texts with urgent demands and even veiled threats to "step up" with money to fight "Democrats' plan to steal the..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

 President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may..
New Zealand Herald

Pa. county begins next phase of ballot counting

 Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukes

 As soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
CBS News

Recount likely in Georgia as Biden takes slim lead over Trump

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in Georgia, but the race there is still extremely close. Mark Strassmann has details.
CBS News

Trump supporters crowd vote counting sites in Arizona

 Supporters of President Trump continued rallying outside the elections offices in Arizona and Nevada on Friday, determined to wait it out for the final results.
CBS News

Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the Courts

 The Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
NYTimes.com

Arizona and Nevada race to count final votes

 As workers continue counting votes in both Arizona and Nevada, Trump supporters have been staging rallies outside ballot counting facilities, determined to wait..
CBS News

Georgia runoff elections will determine control of US Senate: How we got here

 Georgia requires the winner get at least 50% of the vote. And the two Senate races have come up short of that threshold.
USATODAY.com

