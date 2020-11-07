Global  
 

US Election 2020: Joe Biden campaign threatens to escort 'trespassers' from White House

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
An increasingly confident Joe Biden campaign sent out a stern message on Friday, without naming US President Donald Trump, saying the "United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Biden is leading Trump 253-214 in the electoral vote count. He is on the cusp of victory if he...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House

Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House 01:24

 Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he is looking forward to visitingthe White House again. Local business owner Anthony Heffeman, who...

