US Election 2020: Joe Biden campaign threatens to escort 'trespassers' from White House
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () An increasingly confident Joe Biden campaign sent out a stern message on Friday, without naming US President Donald Trump, saying the "United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."
Biden is leading Trump 253-214 in the electoral vote count. He is on the cusp of victory if he...
Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he is looking forward to visitingthe White House again. Local business owner Anthony Heffeman, who...
What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..
Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House in America’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was called for... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The Age •euronews •BBC News •FOXNews.com