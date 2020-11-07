Global  
 

US Election 2020: America knows the score, it's not been called yet

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Champagne bottles are going pop in the Joe Biden camp but they're keeping it low key for now.

Three nights out from US election day, the flash and bang of a ritual announcement from news networks announcing a winner has not yet happened but top politicos in Washington are already hailing "president-elect Biden" and the...
