US Election 2020: Pennsylvania court orders counting of some votes to stop

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a state court has ordered election officials to stop counting some votes.

The ruling issued on Friday could delay the completion of voting in the state, where a victory could give the presidency to Biden.

The order...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes 00:34

 In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them. Around 127,000 votes that were cast at drive-thru locations in TX during the early voting period....

