US Election 2020: Pennsylvania court orders counting of some votes to stop
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a state court has ordered election officials to stop counting some votes.
The ruling issued on Friday could delay the completion of voting in the state, where a victory could give the presidency to Biden.
In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them. Around 127,000 votes that were cast at drive-thru locations in TX during the early voting period....