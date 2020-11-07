Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there.

Over the last two days, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court may not have final say in election

Supreme Court may not have final say in election 02:21

 While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:19Published
Ballot Count Continues As Trump Prepares Legal Battle [Video]

Ballot Count Continues As Trump Prepares Legal Battle

The president has claimed, without evidence, this election could be stolen.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:31Published
What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots? [Video]

What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots?

The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:01Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

US election: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Indian ExpressJust JaredBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comMid-DayNewsyMediaiteSBS

Kendall Coffey On Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Counting: ‘If It’s A Legal Ballot, You Got To Count It’

 President Donald Trump is threatening to make good on a strategy he telegraphed in the weeks leading up to the election – taking the battle for the presidency...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Why the Supreme Court is unlikely to steal the election for Donald Trump

Why the Supreme Court is unlikely to steal the election for Donald Trump
Vox Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaite