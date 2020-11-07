US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there's one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there.
Over the last two days, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in...
While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan...
Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night
The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..