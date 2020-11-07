|
|
COVID-19 could 'die out' in Australia if NSW and Victoria stay on track, experts say
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Elimination has never been Australia's COVID-19 strategy but epidemiologists now say it's not outside the bounds of possibility, as long...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
State in Australia sees no new Covid cases
The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months. They will begin the reopening process.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52Published
|
Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown
Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
|
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown
Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published
|