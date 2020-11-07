Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 could 'die out' in Australia if NSW and Victoria stay on track, experts say

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Elimination has never been Australia's COVID-19 strategy but epidemiologists now say it's not outside the bounds of possibility, as long...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases [Video]

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months. They will begin the reopening process.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:52Published
Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown [Video]

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown [Video]

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot partially eases lockdown

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday after months-long restrictions, but retailers and restaurants must..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published