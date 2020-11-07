GOAT debate between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant shut down by Danny Green

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Rapaport: LeBron James has the greatest cumulative career in the NBA | THE HERD



Michael Rapaport joins Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James recent 4th NBA title win. Rapaport says 'LeBron has the greatest cumulative career' in the NBA. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:46 Published 3 weeks ago Michael Rapaport: LeBron was a true king representing the league and Kobe Bryant's legacy | UNDISPUTED



Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to finally react to LeBron James and the Los Angeles championship win. Rapaport says' LeBron was a true king and represented the fans and Kobe's.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 3 weeks ago Chris Broussard lays out what it would take for LeBron to be eye-to-eye with Jordan | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Chris Broussard joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss LeBron James' legacy. Broussard lays out what more LeBron needs to do to be eye-to-eye with Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:19 Published 3 weeks ago