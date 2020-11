PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 18 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel? 01:19 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?