The All Blacks crushed the Wallabies in their opening Tri Nations encounter to retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Live Tri Nations updates: All Blacks v Wallabies, final Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney All the action as the All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Bledisloe IV in Brisbane. ‌ With the Bledisloe Cup locked in for another year, the All Blacks will...

New Zealand Herald 6 hours ago