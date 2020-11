You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden



Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Sir Harold Evans talks about fallout from Leveson inquiry in 2012 interview – video



Former Sunday Times editor Harold Evans told the Guardian in 2012 that the Leveson inquiry did not go far enough to address issues of concentrated press ownership in the UK in the wake of the.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:37 Published on October 8, 2020