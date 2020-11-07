Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Over the last two days, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in 2000. Then, the court effectively settled the contested election for President George W. Bush in a 5-4 decision that split the court's liberals and conservatives.
