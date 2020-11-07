Global  
 

Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Over the last two days, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should get involved in the election as it did in 2000. Then, the court effectively settled the contested election for President George W. Bush in a 5-4 decision that split the court's liberals and conservatives.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court may not have final say in election

Supreme Court may not have final say in election 02:21

 While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan...

