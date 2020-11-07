Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Supreme Court orders separating late-arriving Pennsylvania ballots

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The federal Supreme Court has ordered Pennsylvania to keep the postal ballots that arrived after election day separately but did not agree to the Republican Party request to stop the vote-counting in the state where Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump.

Justice Samuel Alito issued the order...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting 01:08

 Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead [Video]

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots [Video]

Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots

Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots. The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday. Facilities in swing-state locations such as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter hides Trump tweet attacking Supreme Court’s decision on Pennsylvania ballots

 In an election eve preview of what to expect in the coming days, President Trump pushed the limits on Twitter’s election-specific policies Monday night. In a...
TechCrunch

Supreme Court orders separate count of late-arriving Pa. ballots

 The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Pennsylvania election boards to separately count mail ballots that arrived after Election Day, while...
Upworthy

Supreme Court Intervenes in Pennsylvania Vote Count as Alito Orders Late Ballots Separated

 Pennsylvania officials argue there are too few ballots that meet the criteria for being separated to make a difference in the outcome of...
Upworthy