US Election 2020: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes America's President-elect
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () The moment has met Joseph R. Biden. The networks have called the US election for Biden.
After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77, pulled off one of the great political turnarounds in America by defeating Donald...
President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration needs to do more now to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump greeted crowds rallying to support him in Washington as he refuses..