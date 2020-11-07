Global  
 

US Election 2020: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes America's President-elect

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The moment has met Joseph R. Biden. The networks have called the US election for Biden.

After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77, pulled off one of the great political turnarounds in America by defeating Donald...
 Moments after news organizations called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, howling, elated screams and honking could be heard in parts of Denver Saturday morning.

