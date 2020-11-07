Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. reports record 126,400 new coronavirus cases as medical experts warn worst days of pandemic are 'still ahead of us'

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and professor at Brown University, said that "the worst days of the pandemic are almost...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: US Records More Than 660,000 New Coronavirus Cases This Week

US Records More Than 660,000 New Coronavirus Cases This Week 00:32

 In the past two days, the US has reported more than 220,000 positive coronavirus tests. The new cases bring the past week's total to more than 660,000 new cases of COVID-19. The US reported more than 121,000 new coronavirus infections Thursday. The staggering number broke the daily case record of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A record number of new cases across the nation [Video]

A record number of new cases across the nation

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:07Published
Indiana Smashes Daily Case Record, Hospitalizations Hit All-Time High [Video]

Indiana Smashes Daily Case Record, Hospitalizations Hit All-Time High

Indiana reported 6,654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record for daily cases, while also reaching a new record for hospitalizations statewide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:34Published
Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, Delhi has now breached another grim milestone. The daily coronavirus spike in Delhi reached a new high over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with the city crossing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: US records worst day of pandemic, 100,000 new cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: US records worst day of pandemic, 100,000 new cases On any other day, the United States breaking a single-day record for new coronavirus cases would be all over the news.But it is buried behind wall-to-wall...
New Zealand Herald

News24.com | Biden vows virus action on 'day one' as Europe suffers under second wave

 The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as new president-elect Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day...
News24