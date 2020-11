You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool



Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:05 Published 22 hours ago What are the new lockdown rules?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published 1 day ago Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation



Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear More than a quarter million Danes went into lockdown Friday in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks...

CTV News 1 day ago