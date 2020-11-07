Global  
 

A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
BioWare is working on a new 'Mass Effect' game as well as a remastered 'Legendary Edition' trilogy. The update arrives in spring 2021.
 The Mass Effect cast is getting back together for N7 Day and some fans believe that could only mean one thing: the remake is coming.Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale tweeted that they will be doing a two-part event on N7 Day (Nov. 7) in a “very special panel”.Fellow cast members who voiced iconic squad...

BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect game

BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect game Image: BioWare Following the announcement of a remaster of the original trilogy coming next year, BioWare announced that a brand new Mass Effect game is...
