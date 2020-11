Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency



Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 44 minutes ago

South Bay Activists March to Support Biden and Finishing the Vote Count



San Jose peace activists took to the streets Friday to march in support of Joe Biden and to show support for the process of counting all the ballots in the 2020 election. Len Ramirez reports. (11-6-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:47 Published 12 hours ago