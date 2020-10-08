Global  
 

Madam Vice President: The extraordinary political career of Kamala Harris

Indian Express Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
 Sen. Kamala Harris may be about to take on a new -- and historic -- title: Madam Vice President. Kenny Choi talked with political experts who have followed her groundbreaking career in California and national politics. (11-6-20)

WCCO’s Pat Kessler Breaks Down Political Headlines For Oct. 26, 2020 [Video]

WCCO’s Pat Kessler Breaks Down Political Headlines For Oct. 26, 2020

Pat Kessler talks about Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Hibbing, Jason Lewis' emergency hernia surgery, and Kamala Harris' message to Minnesota voters. (3:20)WCCO 4 News At 10 - Oct. 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:20Published
SJSU Professor Donna Crane On VP Debate, Campaign 2020 And More [Video]

SJSU Professor Donna Crane On VP Debate, Campaign 2020 And More

Michelle Griego talks with San Jose State University Political Science Professor Donna Crane about the VP debate and more (10-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 11:09Published
Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published