Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Trump won't concede, revives baseless claims of voter fraud

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election following the release of a batch of votes from Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On Twitter

President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On Twitter

 On Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president again took to Twitter to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud in the election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more on why what the president has tweeted is false.

