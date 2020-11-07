Global  
 

Jacob Blake Pleads Guilty In Abuse Case Unrelated To Police Shooting

Newsy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Jacob Blake Pleads Guilty In Abuse Case Unrelated To Police ShootingWatch VideoJacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha police which sparked widespread protests, has reached a plea deal stemming from an unrelated domestic assault incident.

Blake made his court appearance via video call from a rehabilitation center where he's being treated for paralysis resulting from August shooting. He plead...
