Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: CNN commentator Van Jones breaks down in tears after Biden win

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US election: CNN commentator Van Jones breaks down in tears after Biden winCNN commentator Van Jones could not hold back the emotion as he spoke to host Anderson Cooper after the announcement that Joe Biden will be the new President of the United States.In a segment that has gone viral, an emotional Jones...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: CNN's Van Jones Shows What Biden's Victory Means

CNN's Van Jones Shows What Biden's Victory Means 02:14

 CNN's Van Jones was overcome with emotion as he tried to explain what Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump meant.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Van Jones Van Jones American civil rights activist

Joe Biden election victory: CNN's Van Jones breaks down in tears; Maggie Haberman, more media figures react

 The wait is finally over for election results, as Joe Biden eked out a victory Saturday as president elect, besting incumbent President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

 President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win [Video]

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech Saturday

 The President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge

The future of Congress' relationship with the next president

 With Joe Biden now projected to be the winner of the presidential election, many questions remain about what his working relationship will look like with..
CBS News

Anderson Cooper Anderson Cooper American journalist

Trump called ‘obese turtle on back flailing in hot sun realising his time is over’

 Donald Trump has been called ‘an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realising his time is over’ by a prominent CNN anchor. Political..
WorldNews

Bernie Sanders, 298 Counts of Murder, Vision of Music

 Bernie Sanders speaks with Anderson Cooper about being the Democratic frontrunner for president; Then, still no justice for MH17 as reconstructed plane shows..
CBS News

Mark Bradford, The Pavarotti of Pasta, Built by Angels

 Anderson Cooper profiles artist Mark Bradford, who tackles complex social and political issues through abstract works; Then, 60 Minutes travels to Italy to meet..
CBS News

The Dutch Solution, The Power of Google, Into the Wild

 How Dutch stormwater management could have mitigated damage from Hurricane Florence; then, Steve Kroft reports on how Google got so big; and, Anderson Cooper..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close [Video]

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close

On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail [Video]

Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail

According to CNN, Former President Barack Obama will join Biden in a key battleground state.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage [Video]

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published