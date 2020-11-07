Trump seen golfing as major networks declare victory for Biden - Business Insider

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning,...
Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..
By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44Published