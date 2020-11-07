Global  
 

Leaders Around the World Congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden On Win

Newsy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Leaders Around the World Congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden On WinWatch VideoPolitical figures and leaders in the U.S. and around the world are reacting to the 2020 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama posted statements congratulating Biden and Harris. The former president...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On' 00:41

 Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still refused to commit to transferring power peacefully, should Joe Biden be named president-elect....

