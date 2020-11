You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win



Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 hours ago Biden projects confidence he'll win White House



Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 12:36 Published 18 hours ago Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village



Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate for Democratic party, Kamala Harris, put up in her native village Thulasenthirapuramin Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur. Kamala Harris is the running.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 3 days ago