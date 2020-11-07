European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Congratulates Biden On Win – Statement
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity.
The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links. Together we have built an unprecedented transatlantic partnership...
