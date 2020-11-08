Global  
 

World Leaders Congratulate Biden On Win, And Some Celebrate Trump's Defeat

NPR Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Statements poured in congratulating Biden on his victory in the 2020 election — including from Trump's global allies. Iranian and Palestinian leaders expressed relief at the president's loss.
