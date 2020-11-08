World Leaders Congratulate Biden On Win, And Some Celebrate Trump's Defeat
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Statements poured in congratulating Biden on his victory in the 2020 election — including from Trump's global allies. Iranian and Palestinian leaders expressed relief at the president's loss.
Without exception, world leaders reacted to the news of Joe Biden becoming president-elect with glee.
Heads of state from Canada, the UK, France, Ukraine, Australia, and Germany congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.
