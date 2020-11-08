Joe Biden believes India-US partnership is defining relationship of 21st Century
Sunday, 8 November 2020 (
25 minutes ago) The newly elected US President Joe Biden had expressed his views on India-US relationship in multiple ways and platform during his election campaign.
As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem. CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news...
Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden 00:35
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic..
