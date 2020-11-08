Global  
 

Trump campaign appears to mistakenly book car park outside landscaping firm ‘Four Seasons’ for press conference

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s lawyers have held a press conference outside the car park of a local landscaping business called ‘Four Seasons’. It raised questions as to whether the campaign had actually meant to book the Four Seasons hotel instead.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign launches another lawsuit against Nevada

Trump campaign launches another lawsuit against Nevada 02:03

 Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined the Trump campaign on Thursday to announce they were suing to stop "improper" votes in Nevada. 13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland has more on what unfolded at the morning press conference.

