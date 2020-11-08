US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential race
Donald Trump hasn't conceded defeat yet but the blame game has already begun.News networks called the US presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday (US time) while Trump was playing golf.He returned to the White House amid...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobsA day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews
US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - pollNearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald
US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happenedOutgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald
'Noise, not law': While Trump blusters, Biden plays the long gameDemocrats are growing frustrated at Republicans for refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory. But the President-elect is turning down the temperature. ......
WorldNews
US election: Trump mulls run for presidency in 2024 despite contesting resultDonald Trump has told advisers that he is thinking about running for the US presidency again in 2024 if the election is certified for Joe Biden, US media outlets..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador saysFormer ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS
Each vote for Biden states that health care should be a right, not privilege: Kamala HarrisUS Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File photo) Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday reiterated her stand..
WorldNews
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Biden says Trump's refusal to concede election an "embarrassment"President-elect Biden blasted President Trump's refusal to concede the election, calling it an "embarrassment" and saying the move could hurt Mr. Trump's legacy...
CBS News
2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White HouseShortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
CBS News
What Trump could do after leaving the White HouseWill he run again, relaunch his TV career, or make retirement great again at his golf resorts?
BBC News
Local shelters hope First Shelter Dog in White House encourages adopting
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:29Published
