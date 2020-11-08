Global  
 

US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential race

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential raceDonald Trump hasn't conceded defeat yet but the blame game has already begun.News networks called the US presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday (US time) while Trump was playing golf.He returned to the White House amid...
Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

 Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

 A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews

US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - poll

 Nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald

US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happened

 Outgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald

'Noise, not law': While Trump blusters, Biden plays the long game

 Democrats are growing frustrated at Republicans for refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory. But the President-elect is turning down the temperature. ......
WorldNews

US election: Trump mulls run for presidency in 2024 despite contesting result

 Donald Trump has told advisers that he is thinking about running for the US presidency again in 2024 if the election is certified for Joe Biden, US media outlets..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador says

 Former ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS

Each vote for Biden states that health care should be a right, not privilege: Kamala Harris

 US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday reiterated her stand..
WorldNews

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Biden says Trump's refusal to concede election an "embarrassment"

 President-elect Biden blasted President Trump's refusal to concede the election, calling it an "embarrassment" and saying the move could hurt Mr. Trump's legacy...
CBS News

2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

 Shortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
CBS News

What Trump could do after leaving the White House

 Will he run again, relaunch his TV career, or make retirement great again at his golf resorts?
BBC News
Local shelters hope First Shelter Dog in White House encourages adopting

Local shelters hope First Shelter Dog in White House encourages adopting

Joe Biden's presidency will bring the "First Dog" back to the White House and the "First Shelter Dog" ever.

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations.

US Election 2020: The Trump White House has gone awfully quiet. Here's why...

 With just five states left to be called in the US presidential elections, there's an uneasy kind of quiet at the White House. Sometime around 5.30 pm on November...
Trump returns to White House after golf outing

 President Donald Trump returned to the White House Sunday from his golf Club in suburban Virginia. he president's motorcade passed a group of cheering...
25-Year-Old Republican Madison Cawthorn Keeps Trolling After House Win: 'Cry More, Lib'

Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old North Carolina Republican and political novice, continued his trollish behavior upon winning the U.S. House seat recently held...
