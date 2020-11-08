|
Time to heal America, says US President-elect Joe Biden in victory speech
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday addressed his supporters after winning the US presidential election 2020.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
America Celebrates Biden Victory 01:07
Across America, people took to the streets to express their joy, jubilation and relief that president-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump.
