|
|
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Score, live updates for ACC game
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
It's finally Clemson vs. Notre Dame week in the ACC. Stay here for live updates during the game between the No. 1 Tigers and the No. 4 Irish.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA highlights, full coverage
Live scores, updates and highlights as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame for a massive ACC game
Upworthy
|
Clemson at Notre Dame: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame face off in just the sixth AP Top 5 showdown in ACC history
CBS Sports
|