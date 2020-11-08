US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company
It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference in front of the closed garage door of a small landscaping business in...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06Published
Networks see rare 2020 'joy' at Biden-Harris event, as Fox News notes nation remains dividedTV networks conveyed the celebratory mood at Saturday's Biden-Harris event, with anchors noting contrasting style, appearance to President Trump.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:09Published
Joe Biden expected to announce transition planPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce a COVID-19 task force on Monday, as the U.S. continues to break records for new cases in the country. CBS News..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources