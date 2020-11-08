US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Donald Trump Cut Off By TV Networks For Falsely Claiming Voting Fraud 01:17 With Donald Trump’s reelection chances fading, the president faced an immediate backlash after falsely claiming that he has won the election and the race was rigged in a rambling press conference at the White House. Major TV networks in the US cut their coverage as Trump raised issues with postal...