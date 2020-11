You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | November 7 evening update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47 Published 3 hours ago Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta



Some South Florida residents are dealing with flooding as Tropical Storm Eta approaches. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:33 Published 4 hours ago Eta To Bring Tropical Storm Conditions To South Florida



Tropical Storm Eta reformed in the Caribbean as it heads for Cuba and then toward South Florida. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:40 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Hurricane Watch in Effect for South Florida and Florida Keys as Eta Approaches Region A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for South Florida and the Florida Keys, as Tropical Storm Eta continued its path toward...

Upworthy 8 hours ago