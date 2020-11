Notre Dame vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 4 Irish upset No. 1 Tigers in 2OT thriller for defining win Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Notre Dame ended Clemson's FBS-record regular-season winning streak, which dated back to 2017 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like