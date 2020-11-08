Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dogs return to White House! Meet the future first dogs of America, Champ and Major Biden

DNA Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
As Democratic candidate Joe Biden clinches the United States presidency in the elections, the President-elect and his wife Jill Biden will bring their German shepherds, Champ and Major, as they move in the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears 00:45

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News

Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:15Published
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Major And Champ Are Major Champs In This Election: Dogs Return To The White House

 A long tradition of presidential pets will be revived in January. And a little history will be made, too: President-elect Joe Biden's younger dog will be the...
NPR