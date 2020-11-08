Dogs return to White House! Meet the future first dogs of America, Champ and Major Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News



Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 17 minutes ago Biden calls for healing in victory speech



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:15 Published 1 hour ago Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden



US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Major And Champ Are Major Champs In This Election: Dogs Return To The White House A long tradition of presidential pets will be revived in January. And a little history will be made, too: President-elect Joe Biden's younger dog will be the...

NPR 5 hours ago



