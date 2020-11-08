Dogs return to White House! Meet the future first dogs of America, Champ and Major Biden
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () As Democratic candidate Joe Biden clinches the United States presidency in the elections, the President-elect and his wife Jill Biden will bring their German shepherds, Champ and Major, as they move in the White House.
