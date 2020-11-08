Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () After nearly four tortured days of counting yielded a victory for Biden on Saturday, Trump was still insisting the race was not over. He threw out baseless allegations of voter fraud, promised a flurry of legal action and fired off all-caps tweets falsely insisting he'd "WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."
It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another fight: the drug legalization movement. In both red and blue cities and states, people voted to legalize...
Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:32Published
Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published