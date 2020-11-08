Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
After nearly four tortured days of counting yielded a victory for Biden on Saturday, Trump was still insisting the race was not over. He threw out baseless allegations of voter fraud, promised a flurry of legal action and fired off all-caps tweets falsely insisting he'd "WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed 00:52

 It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another fight: the drug legalization movement. In both red and blue cities and states, people voted to legalize...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight [Video]

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:32Published
Donald Trump in profile [Video]

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump vs The Illuminati movie [Video]

Trump vs The Illuminati movie

Trump vs The Illuminati movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Chinese clone of 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump, survives the Earth’s destruction by escaping his maximum security lab and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published