Norcross: Hurricane Watch issued for South Florida, but no significant change to Eta

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Since the official National Hurricane Center forecast is for Eta’s top wind to peak at 70 mph, a Hurricane Watch was issued, but there...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: South Florida's Preparations For Hurricane Eta This Weekend

South Florida's Preparations For Hurricane Eta This Weekend 02:43

 CBS4's Jessica Vallejo shares the latest details on the incoming tropical watch for Eta and how some are preparing for it.

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published
Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens [Video]

Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens

Heavy rains are continuing across the region, increasing the risk of potentially deadly flooding and mudslides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater [Video]

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published