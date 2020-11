You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jade Thirlwall's unexpected lockdown love



Jade Thirlwall "enjoyed" finding love with Jordan Stephens during lockdown because she wasn't expecting it. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago Little Mix considering quitting social media



Jesy Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates are considering quitting social media due to its effects on their mental health. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on September 22, 2020 Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wishes social media 'never existed'



Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards admits that she wishes that social media "never existed". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:26 Published on September 22, 2020