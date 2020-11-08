Queen Elizabeth II wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
On Wednesday, during Queen Elizabeth II 's first public engagement in London since March, she wore a black mask that was edged with white. Pictures of the ceremony were officially released late on Saturday.
