Bolivia's Arce to take office as socialists return after turbulent year Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Bolivia's Luis Arce will be inaugurated as president on Sunday, capping a tumultuous period for the Andean nation and ushering the socialists back into power after long-term leftist leader Evo Morales was ousted amid angry protests late last year. 👓 View full article

