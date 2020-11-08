Global  
 

Bolivia's Arce to take office as socialists return after turbulent year

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Bolivia's Luis Arce will be inaugurated as president on Sunday, capping a tumultuous period for the Andean nation and ushering the socialists back into power after long-term leftist leader Evo Morales was ousted amid angry protests late last year.
