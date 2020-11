The Big Noon Kickoff crew reacts to Dabo Swinney's announcement that Clemson Tigers' quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in next week's match-up against...

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to travel with team but not play due to COVID-19 protocol Because of COVID-19 protocol, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't play at Notre Dame. But he will be there as a 'coach,' Dabo Swinney says.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago